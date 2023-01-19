Look: Dak Prescott vs. Brock Purdy Comparison Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The quarterback matchup for Sunday's Cowboys-49ers playoff game will feature a seventh-year pro (Dak Prescott) against a seventh-round rookie (Brock Purdy).

Purdy acquitted himself well in five regular season starts, and threw three touchdowns in San Francisco's Wild Card win over Seattle. Prescott, meanwhile, was near-flawless against Tampa Bay on Monday, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns on 25-of-33 passing.

It might seem foolish to rate Purdy ahead of Prescott at this point in his career, but an ESPN segment today gave the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant the edge over Dak in poise, accuracy and decision making. Prescott was rated higher in the arm strength and mobility categories.

A graphic from that ESPN clip is has been going viral on Twitter this afternoon.

Look, Purdy has played well overall since taking over and has definitely overachieved relative to his draft position and third-string status.

However, one has to take into account how much help head coach Kyle Shanahan has provided his rookie signal caller. Also, Purdy's sample size is just too small to elevate him above Prescott in any area right now.