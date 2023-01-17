Look: Dak Prescott Was Frustrated On Cowboys' Sideline Monday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys led 18-0 at halftime tonight, but that doesn't mean it was a flawless first 30 minutes.

Dallas could have led by as many as 21 points, if kicker Brett Maher could convert his extra points. Maher missed all three point after attempts in the first half, making it four straight misses dating back to Week 18.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw two touchdowns and ran for another, couldn't help but vocalize his frustration after Maher's third miss.

Prescott was caught by the ESPN cameras yelling to no one in particular to "go for f-----g two."

As it turns out, the Cowboys scored on their first possession of the third quarter and did not go for two. Maher was brought back out for another PAT attempt.

He missed it. That's four misses for Maher tonight and five going back to the regular season finale.

Assuming the Cowboys win tonight, Maher will almost assuredly be replaced before the divisional round game on Sunday.