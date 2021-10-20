Look: Dak Prescott Writing 3-Word Message On Wrist Tape

Earlier this offseason, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott opened up about his mental health in an interview with ESPN’s Sage Steele.

It was a tough stretch for Prescott, who suffered a devastating leg injury during the 2020 season. Just a few months earlier, the Cowboys quarterback lost his brother, Jace, to suicide.

Prescott told the ESPN host that he “was going through depression [and] anxiety” for much of last year “because I was isolated” and “wasn’t able to be around the people that I wanted to.”

Prescott hasn’t shied away from the conversation of depression. Instead, he’s choosing to highlight his battle – and the battles many have – by writing a special message on his wrist wraps during games.

“Ask 4 Help,” Prescott wrote on the wraps.

“This season, QB1 has been sporting ‘Ask 4 Help’ on his wrist tape as a reminder to those battling with mental illness that their lives matter and they are not alone,” the Cowboys said.

Earlier this season, Prescott posted a message highlighting his new campaign to raise awareness.

“I invite you to join us in our mission to champion those who battle mental illness by helping them to realize their lives matter, find their purpose, always know they are not alone and to ask 4 help. Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”

Mental health dominated the national headlines during the pandemic and Prescott is doing everything possible to share his own struggles.