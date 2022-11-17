Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Is Not Happy With ESPN

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

During this Thursday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up," their panel discussed the Dallas Cowboys' outlook for the rest of the season.

ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich said the Cowboys' fate relies on Dak Prescott. Bart Scott, meanwhile, said that Prescott is not a top-10 quarterback.

Prescott's brother, Tad Prescott, was clearly watching "Get Up" this morning. He called out Ninkovich and Scott on Twitter.

"You’ve just heard Jimmy, and I assumed you’ve watched the tape," Prescott tweeted. "The loss, nor the interceptions were on Dak @BartScott57 we need to finish our conversation, smh Ninkovich."

This is not the first time that Prescott has tweeted at Scott.

Prior to Week 10, Prescott said, "I can’t tell if @BartScott57 has a problem with the @dallascowboys or if he has some beef with @dak because everyday he has something negative to say about both."

The Cowboys have a pivotal game coming up this Sunday against the Vikings.

A road win over the Vikings would silence some of Prescott's critics.