Look: Dak Prescott’s Brother Sends Message After Rams Trade

Dak Prescott’s brother posted a bold message via social media following the Rams’ trade that sent Jared Goff to Detroit last week.

Prescott’s contract with the Cowboys has been a lingering dilemma for both sides. Dallas utilized the franchise tag on Prescott for the 2020 season, and may do the same in 2021. Prescott, meanwhile, has made it clear he’d like to sign a long-term extension with the Cowboys.

For whatever reason, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are holding out on Prescott, and his brother is tired of the organization’s non-sense.

Tad Prescott had a message for the Cowboys via social media this week. He pointed out the Rams’ trade involving Goff made Dak the last quarterback in the 2016 draft class to have not been cut, traded or benched. That’s quite the accomplishment for the underpaid Cowboys quarterback.

Take a look.

So the guy who was never supposed to make it, is now the last one standing. Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/g8qi2WYhDp — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) January 31, 2021

The Cowboys need to work out a deal with Dak Prescott, and soon. Players have all the leverage these days. Just look at Deshaun Watson.

Prescott has shown Jerry Jones and the Cowboys everything he’s needed to to prove he’s their franchise quarterback. So what’s the hold up?

Prescott’s season-ending injury during the 2020 season is a concern. Perhaps the Cowboys want to see how he recovers before working out a long-term deal. But waiting too long to do so could prove costly.

Prescott’s patience is already running thin. The last thing the Cowboys can afford to do is worsen the situation by waiting to make a deal.