Look: Dak Prescott’s Neighbors Put Up Heartwarming Sign

The entire sports world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Dak Prescott went down with an ankle injury. Although the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will have to miss the rest of the 2020 season, he has everyone’s support moving forward.

Prescott was in tears when he was being carted off the field. He’s such a fierce competitor that it breaks his heart he’ll be unable to help out his teammates for the remainder of the season.

Coaches and players around the league immediately sent their well wishes to Prescott on social media. Additionally, Prescott’s neighbors went out of their way to show their support.

There was a sign in Prescott’s neighborhood that said “Get well soon! Love, your neighbors.”

Here’s the sign that Prescott’s neighbors put up in Prosper, Texas:

Prescott doesn’t have a long-term contract with the Cowboys at this moment, but it’s become apparent that he’s a beloved figure in the state of Texas.

In addition to being an excellent quarterback on the field, Prescott is an exceptional leader in the locker room. He’s never afraid to step up to the mic and speak to the media, even when the going gets tough.

Hopefully, Prescott makes a full recovery from ankle surgery and returns to his Pro Bowl form. His neighbors are certainly counting on him.