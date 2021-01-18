Look: Dak Prescott’s Response To Tom Brady Stat Is Going Viral

It took Tom Brady just one season of playing in the NFC to earn a trip to the NFC Championship – a game the Cowboys haven’t played in since 1997.

Brady and the Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints, 30-20, on Sunday, booking a trip to Green Bay this weekend for the NFC Championship.

This will be Brady’s first-ever appearance in the NFC Championship, seeing that this was his first-ever year of playing in the conference. Overall, this Sunday will be Brady’s 14th conference championship appearance (yes, you read that right).

Brady and the Cowboys are unrelated, but one social media post couldn’t help but criticize Dallas for having not made the NFC Championship since 1997. Dak Prescott saw the post, and couldn’t help but issue a viral response.

“Hold my crutches,” he wrote, tagging Ezekiel Elliott.

Dak Prescott with an all time comment here 😂 pic.twitter.com/gK8OapvCGB — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 18, 2021

Yikes. This is interesting to say the least.

The Cowboys were one of the NFC favorites entering the 2020 season. It was clear early on (before Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury), those preseason expectations were way too high.

Dallas still has a ways to go before it can compete with the NFC’s best. But there is a glimmer of hope.

Most of the NFC’s top teams are led by veteran quarterbacks (Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers). It could take just a year or two before all three retire, opening the door for Prescott and the Cowboys.

The NFC Championship is a bit too far off in the distance for the Cowboys at the moment. But the NFC East should be there for the taking in 2021.