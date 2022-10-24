Look: Dan Quinn Has 1-Word Reaction To NFL Scoring News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Scoring is down around the NFL this year, and while that may cause some handwringing from fans and analysts, it isn't going to bother defensive coordinators like Dan Quinn.

Quinn, whose Dallas Cowboys unit is second in the league in scoring defense (14.9 points per game), had a one-word reaction to a question about the scoring dip on Monday.

"Amen," Quinn said, according to Yahoo's Jori Epstein.

Under Quinn, Dallas improved from 28th in scoring defense in 2020 under Mike Nolan to seventh in 2021 and second so far this year. The 'Boys also led the NFL in takeaways last season and are among the league leaders again in 2021.

The defensive performance has been a major reason for Dallas' 5-2 start. It has helped the Cowboys survive an injury to quarterback Dak Prescott and a scoring offense that is averaging only 19.1 points per game, 19th best in the NFL.

All of this is just how Quinn likes it.