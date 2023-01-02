Look: Dan Quinn Responds To The Head Coaching Speculation

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the subject of head coaching rumors.

Quinn interviewed for multiple jobs last year, and was a finalist for the Denver Broncos opening. In hindsight, the Broncos probably should have hired him over Nathaniel Hackett.

On Monday, Quinn was asked about balancing head coaching overtures while fulfilling his duties for a playoff-bound team.

“I’m having a blast here. If down the line there’s an opportunity that lights me up, we’ll discuss it then," he said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Quinn was previously the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for five-plus seasons. He went 46-44 with Atlanta, including postseason, and led the team to Super Bowl LI.

Quinn was fired following an 0-5 start in 2020. He was then hired by the Cowboys prior to the 2021 season.

For now, he's focused on helping Dallas prepare for the upcoming postseason. The Cowboys still have an outside shot at winning the NFC East, but are most likely going to be a wild card and the No. 5 seed.