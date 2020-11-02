Look: Deion Sanders Has Message For Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin

Legendary Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders has seen enough.

The Cowboys are off to another poor start this week. Dallas is trailing Philadelphia, 7-3, on Sunday Night Football.

Mike McCarthy’s team has been an embarrassment for most of the season. The Cowboys are competing tonight at a somewhat higher level than they have in recent weeks, but it still probably isn’t good enough.

Sanders took to social media with a suggestion for former teammates Troy Aikman, Micheal Irvin, Charles Haley and others.

“All former @dallascowboys that were real ballers between 92-96 I believe @TroyAikman has a plane let’s meet at Love Field to go the Philadelphia. We can be there by halftime if @CharlesHaley94 &. @michaelirvin88 are on time. I can’t take this anymore! We’ve got to help now. #Truth,” he tweeted.

All former @dallascowboys that were real ballers between 92-96 I believe @TroyAikman has a plane let’s meet at Love Field to go the Philadelphia. We can be there by halftime if @CharlesHaley94 & @michaelirvin88 are on time. I can’t take this anymore! We’ve got to help now. #Truth — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 2, 2020

Sanders isn’t alone with his thoughts on the Cowboys.

Irvin roasted his team on the radio earlier this week.

“I believe the Cowboys right now may be the worst team in the National Football League,” Irvin said this week on 95.7 The Game. “I know the Jets haven’t won a game. Would you take the Cowboys over the Jets right now?”

Irvin added that the Cowboys entered the season with Super Bowl expectations, but due to injuries and poor play, have become an embarrassment.

“It hurts,” Irvin said. “The difference is, I know the Jets look bad. But the Jets were expected to look bad. The Cowboys had people really thinking, including myself, that they were ready to be Super Bowl-bound, and they’ve been a Super bust.”

The Cowboys, 2-5 on the season, are taking on the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The game is being televised on NBC.