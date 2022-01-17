Look: Dez Bryant Has Blunt Message For Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant did great things together during during their two years in Dallas together. But as Bryant watches his former quarterback struggle against the 49ers today, he has a blunt message for him.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bryant ripped Dak for making a bad throw that resulted in a pick. Specifically, he told him not to throw to a sit route while in zone coverage (adding a swear in between).

“You can’t throw to a sit route in zone f-g coverage!!!” Bryant tweeted. His message already has several thousand likes in just a few minutes.

It’s been a rough outing for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys today. They trail 23-7 late in the third quarter and Dak is having one of the worst games of his season. He has completed 52-percent of his passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and one pick through three quarters.

You can’t throw to a sit route in zone fucking coverage!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 16, 2022

If things continue the way they have, the Cowboys will be one and done in the playoffs for the second time in their last three playoff appearances. Their streak of missing the NFC Championship Game will also reach 26 years.

Blame it on poor matchups against the 49ers or an epic collapse after weeks of looking elite, but this just wasn’t Dallas’ year.

Though after investing heavily into making Dak Prescott their franchise quarterback, Cowboys fans have to be feeling pretty iffy on their future prospects.

Was this an aberration or were the Cowboys just not that good?