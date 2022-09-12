Look: Dez Bryant Has Brutally Honest Message For Cowboys

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys began the 2022 season in disastrous fashion in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. To make matters worse, Dak Prescott is going to miss the next six to eight weeks with an injury.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant thinks Prescott's injury is the last of the team's worries right now, though.

Bryant appears to be concerned about the Cowboys' preparations they make during the week leading up to practice. That reflects directly back on head coach Mike McCarthy.

"I have so much to say about the cowboys [loss] last night but I don’t need folks getting into their feelings about the truth but if I’m Jerry I’m taking the boys back to valley ranch to practice," said Bryant.

Dez Bryant clearly thinks the Cowboys played a sloppy game, which is never a good sign in Week 1. That's what all those days at training camp are for.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it's going to be tough sledding from here on out. With Prescott sidelined, Dallas is expected to move forward with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

Rush and the Cowboys battle the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.