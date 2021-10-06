Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To Latest Dallas Cowboys News

Earlier Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys released Smith following a Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner.

Football fans were shocked by the news. Just two seasons ago, Smith earned a Pro Bowl nod and now he’s off the team just four weeks into the 2021 season.

Fans weren’t the only ones surprised by the news, though. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was clearly stunned by the news and wasn’t exactly thrilled with the Cowboys decision.

“I did not see that coming at all!!! Wow!!!” Bryant said on Twitter Tuesday night. “I understand it’s a business but you don’t mess with a team whenever everything going right…”

Smith saw his playing time dwindle in Week 4 against the Panthers. After playing over 50 snaps in Weeks 2 and 3, the former Notre Dame star played just 28 snaps against Carolina.

With a hefty price tag left, the Cowboys decided to move on from Smith now before a potentially serious injury meant the team was on the hook for nearly $10 million.

We’ll have to wait and see which team takes a shot on Smith now that he’s on the open market.