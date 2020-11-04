Look: Dez Bryant Shares Message About Joining The Ravens

Dez Bryant has yet to play in a game for the Baltimore Ravens, but it seems like he is enjoying his time with his new organization.

Bryant signed with the Ravens’ practice squad last week after two years of being out of the NFL. The former Dallas Cowboys star was briefly with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 but has not played in an NFL game since 2017.

Today is Bryant’s birthday, and the three-time Pro Bowler shared an Instagram message regarding his journey with his new team. He sounds excited and grateful.

“I feel extremely blessed and grateful that God has blessed me with this amazing opportunity,” Bryant wrote. “Being a part of the Ravens organization while for a short period has truly been a blessing and a gift that I am grateful for.

“As I reflect, today on my birthday I am thanking God for all every trial and triumph and all that is still to come. I looked forward to the future and the opportunities the he has in store for me.”

Bryant surely had to shake off some rust after he joined the Ravens, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh told reporters last week that he liked what he saw from the 32-year-old wideout early on.

“I thought he had a good week,” Harbaugh said last Friday. “He looked good. We had a great talk before practice. He’s excited and he’s going hard. I thought he acquitted himself very well.”

Time will tell if Bryant gets a shot at game action with the Ravens, but it would be a testament to his perseverance if he does.