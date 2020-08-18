Look: Dez Bryant Spotted Ahead Of Rumored NFL Workout Today

We now have photo evidence that Dez Bryant has arrived in Baltimore ahead of his anticipated workout with the Ravens later this week.

Bryant has not played in the NFL since 2017, his final season with the Dallas Cowboys. After sitting out the entire 2018 campaign, the 2010 first-round pick signed with the New Orleans Saints last year, only to tear his Achilles before appearing in a game.

Throughout this offseason, Bryant has shared videos of himself training with the hopes of earning another shot in the NFL. At the very least, the Ravens will reportedly give him a look soon.

Late Monday night, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, who covered Bryant with the Cowboys, tweeted a photo she was sent of the three-time Pro Bowler at the airport in Baltimore. Solomon Tucker of Push Media Group apparently snapped the pic.

“@babesandballers tells me he spotted WR Dez Bryant at BWI airport tonight. He sent this to me just now. It’s happening,” Slater wrote.

@babesandballers tells me he spotted WR Dez Bryant at BWI airport tonight. He sent this to me just now. It’s happening pic.twitter.com/OsuAYOOEMU — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 18, 2020

In eight seasons in Dallas, Dez Bryant played in 113 games, making 99 starts. He hauled in 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

In Bryant’s last NFL action, he posted a 69-838-6 stat line in 16 games with the Cowboys three years ago.