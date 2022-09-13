Look: Drew Pearson Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys player Drew Pearson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dak Prescott's thumb injury will leave the Dallas Cowboys with a major hole at quarterback for at least the next four weeks. With that said, Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes his former team should explore the market for a signal-caller.

Pearson told TMZ Sports that Dallas should call Cam Newton or Colin Kaepernick. Both quarterbacks are free agents at the moment.

"Call Cam. Call Kaepernick," Pearson said. "Call anybody out there."

Pearson added that Dallas needs to add a quarterback with ample experience. If that's the case, Cooper Rush doesn't really fit that description.

"We got to have somebody there with some experience, some game experience," Pearson continued. "I'm not talking about coming in and mopping up for somebody after the game's already won or already lost. I'm talking about somebody that's been there, been in the big time, knows how to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League."

Despite all the outside noise, the Cowboys plan on naming Rush their starter during Prescott's absence.

Rush started for the Cowboys on Oct. 31 last season. He completed 24-of-40 pass attempts for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Cowboys will face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.