Look: Emotional Cowboys Cheerleaders Video Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the Dallas Cowboys take on the Oakland Raiders in a Preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Week 1 is just a month away, and as a result, this year's cheerleaders for the Dallas Cowboys were allowed to get a glimpse at their locker room for the 2022 season.

The Cowboys' cheerleaders, which have been dubbed "America's Sweethearts," were pumped to see their locker room.

Fortunately, a video of their reaction to the locker room reveal was shared on Instagram.

Most of the cheerleaders were jumping for joy when they saw the new-look locker room.

Here's the video that's going viral on Instagram:

Dallas' cheerleaders will get a chance to perform at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 26 when the Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks for their preseason finale.

The Cowboys' regular season opener, meanwhile, will take place on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.