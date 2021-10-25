Look: Encouraging Photo Of Dak Prescott At Cowboys Facility

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been continuing to heal up during his bye week off. But the latest photo of the Pro Bowl signal caller should be extra encouraging for fans.

A photo being shared by Jon Machota of The Athletic shows that Dak is not in a walking boot. Dak had been wearing the boot to keep his previously injured foot protected.

By Machota’s accounts, Dak was in high spirits as well as he hung out and watched some workouts at the Cowboys facility. Though not officially part of media availability today, he did have a joke with the media:

“If I (talked to you) today you’d have nothing to talk about (for rest of the week),” Dak joked with reporters.

Dak Prescott has plenty of reason to be in such a good mood beyond just beyond out of the boot. Not only is he playing some of the best football of his career, he has the Cowboys three games up in the NFC East.

Through six games, Dak is completing over 73-percent of his passes for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns. He only has four interceptions.

At this rate of play, Dak is going to shatter every single season Cowboys franchise passing record – and not even need the 17th game to do it.

Things are really looking up for Dak Prescott right now. Comeback Player of the Year is on the table, as is NFL MVP if he keeps up Dallas’ winning ways.