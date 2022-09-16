Look: ESPN Analyst Calls Out Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott had a mediocre performance in Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 52 yards. With Dak Prescott out for the foreseeable future, the All-Pro running back will be asked to shoulder the load on offense.

During a recent episode of ESPN's Get Up, former offensive lineman Damien Woody called out Elliott.

Woody wants to know where's the dominant version of Elliott that Cowboys fans always talk about. He hasn't seen that player in a while.

"Jerry Jones talked about Ezekiel Elliott," Woody said. "Where is he? Where is Zeke? He's on the back of a milk carton. He's supposed to be eating and doing all that stuff. Where's he eating at?"

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Elliott made it known that he'd like more carries.

"I think we came in and played well in the run game,’’ Elliott said. “The efficiency was there. We’ve just got to commit to it. Get the runs. Wear on that defense. We’ve got to lean on them."

The Cowboys will most likely lean on their running backs this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Elliott doesn't step up in Week 2, there'll be plenty of people calling him out on Monday morning.