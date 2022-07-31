Look: Ezekiel Elliott Family Photo Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL regular season is a big one for Ezekiel Elliott.

The Dallas Cowboys running back struggled at times in 2021, as Elliott's numbers weren't up to his typical All-Pro standards.

However, Elliott was clearly not 100 percent healthy last season. He's looking good now and feels primed for a big bounceback season.

Elliott's friends and family have been supporting him through it all.

Elliott has to appreciate having all of his loved ones close at training camp.

The Cowboys are currently training in Oxnard, California, though they'll return to Texas later in August.