Look: Ezekiel Elliott Has A Message For Micah Parsons

After moving back a few spots in the first round, the Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick.

Parsons didn’t play this past season for the Nittany Lions, but his tape in 2019 was so impressive that his stock didn’t take too much of a it. He finished that season with 109 total tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles.

Immediately following the selection, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted a hilarious message on Twitter for his newest teammate.

Elliott made it very clear that he doesn’t want Parsons to participate in any friendly fire, tweeting “Don’t touch me in practice rook.”

@MicahhParsons11 don’t touch me in practice rook . . . 😂 — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) April 30, 2021

Hopefully for Elliott’s sake, he doesn’t get hit by Parsons at any point this year. The Penn State linebacker plays a physical brand of football, so when he hits his opponent he truly makes them feel it.

As for what Dallas fans should expect from Parsons, he’ll bring a lot of speed and energy to Mike McCarthy’s defense. Those are two traits that McCarthy said he was looking for in his first-round pick.

“The speed and energy, we need to get more of it as a football team,” McCarthy told Jon Machota of The Athletic.“We are a dome football team. We have excellent size and length. Speed is something that would definitely help us as we got through these draft prospects.”

It’ll be fun to see how Parsons performs alongside Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch in Dallas.