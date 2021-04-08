Look: Ezekiel Elliott Hints At Different Jersey Number

Unlike some star running backs, Ezekiel Elliott has never seemed particularly attached to any one jersey number. He wore No. 10 and No. 2 in high school, No. 15 at Ohio State, and wears No. 21 with the Dallas Cowboys.

But after five years in the NFL, is Ezekiel Elliott ready to change his jersey number again? He certainly seems to be hinting as much.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Elliott posted a picture from B/R Gridiron of himself wearing a No. 15 Dallas Cowboys jersey. He then added the caption, “This #15 clean @brgridiron.”

In just a few minutes since posting that, the Dallas Cowboys star has received thousands of likes and dozens of comments. Half all of them are supportive fans – Ohio State fans especially – who would love to see him rocking the number he wore with the Buckeyes. The other half are fans who don’t want their current No. 21 jerseys to become obsolete.

“But I have roughly a stack invested in your 21 jerseys.. you do you though bro. Still my favorite Cowboy,” one Cowboys fan wrote.

“Cmon man I have the 21 jersey, don’t do this to me,” wrote another.

“Come on, man. I already have your jersey in both color rush, home and away,” yet another wrote.

While changing numbers isn’t uncommon, a running back changing his number to the teens is exceptionally rare. Under current NFL rules, running backs are restricted to numbers 20-49 for their jersey numbers.

But a new proposed rule change, which among other NFL jersey number adjustments, lets running backs wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89 could fix that.

Will we see Ezekiel Elliott rocking a new jersey number in the near future?