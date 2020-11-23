Look: Ezekiel Elliott Posts Message About Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys got big-time production from both of their running backs on Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott led the way for the Cowboys during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Elliott had 21 carries for 103 yards, adding two catches for 11 yards and one score.

The play of the day was made by Elliott’s backup, though. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had a huge 42-yard touchdown run against the Vikings’ defense.

Elliott showed major support for his teammate on social media following the win. “They call him playmaker,” Elliott said of Pollard.

Elliott has been criticized a lot this season for inconsistent play in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but he was the driving force behind Dallas’ win today.

The big game comes a couple of days after Jerry Jones referred to Elliott as his team’s best player.

“He’s our best football player. He’s our best one. Having said that, we’ve just got to have more chances to expose him to the defense, and we’re going to do that. …In my mind, he’s our best player,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys will need more big games from their best player moving forward.

Dallas is set to host Washington on Thanksgiving. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.