Look: First Cowboys Player On The Field Today Is Going Viral

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys kick off against the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. ET. More than three hours before the game, one Dallas player was already on the field at Levi's Stadium.

Kicker Brett Maher, who had a nightmare performance in Monday night's Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was the first Cowboy to go through his pregame paces this afternoon.

As you can see in this video from Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Maher wasn't even kicking a ball. He was simply acting out his routine and envisioning kicks he might have to make later.

Maher missed his first four extra points against the Bucs on Monday, finally converting one after the Cowboys' final touchdown in a 31-6 victory.

Dallas stood by Maher after his brutal evening. The team did bring in another kicker--Tristan Vizcaino--to add some competition and insurance at the position, but Maher outperformed him and held onto his job.

The 33-year-old veteran has also received public support from teammates like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones.

We'll see if that helps him bounce back later today.