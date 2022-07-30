Look: Here's Why CeeDee Lamb Isn't Practicing Today

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

When the Dallas Cowboys took the field for team drills this Saturday, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn't participate.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, the reason Lamb sat out of team drills is because he's dealing with tightness.

Slater added that Lamb was trying to stretch out his injury.

At this time, it doesn't sound like there should be any legit concern about Lamb's status.

Lamb, 23, is entering his third year with the Cowboys.

With Amari Cooper no longer on the roster, this will be Lamb's first season as the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for Dallas. Unsurprisingly, the Oklahoma product is ready for the challenge.

"I'm kind of used to it just obviously through college, all through high school," Lamb said, via the team's official website. "I'm used to the attention."

Lamb continued: "Understanding the situation not having Coop [Amari Cooper] here and then MG [Michael Gallup] for the first couple games or however long he's out, just understanding that we have to be more locked in than ever and hoping to build on that."

The Cowboys will start the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.