Look: Insane Dak Prescott Overtime Stat Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has done some pretty impressive things in his young career. But while he isn’t perfect, there’s one stat about Dak’s performance in NFL overtime games that is.

A look at Dak’s stats for overtime show that the Pro Bowl signal caller has never thrown an incomplete pass in overtime. Dak is a perfect 18 of 18 for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

That hasn’t always translated into wins, of course. In a 2018 game against the Houston Texans, Dak and the Cowboys saw their offense stall on their first possession, allowing the Texans to drive down the field for a game-winning field goal.

But Dak is still 3-1 in overtime games following yesterday’s thrilling win over the New England Patriots. And all three of those wins have come on a game-sealing overtime touchdown drive.

Dak Prescott has never thrown an incomplete pass in overtime (via @don_dougan) pic.twitter.com/LdhAeNvkw9 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 18, 2021

Dak Prescott is enjoying one of the best years of his career through just six games. He has 1,813 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in just six games.

Dak is on pace for over 40 touchdown passes and already has the Cowboys in a three-game lead for the NFC East title. He’s thrown three or more touchdown passes in five of his six starts this season.

Comeback Player of the Year seems like a guarantee given that he’s playing this great coming off last year’s devastating injury.

NFL MVP honors might be where he sets his sights next as the Cowboys continue their climb.