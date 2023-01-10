Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.

Many believe that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be on the hot seat if they lose to the Buccaneers. Jones claims that's not the case.

"No," Jones responded when asked if McCarthy could be fired after the Wild Card round. "I don't even want to - no. That's it."

Jones added that he has a lot of confidence in McCarthy and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I have complete confidence in this coaching staff," Jones said. "It’s outstanding. We’ve got a great chance to go down there and have success."

Of course, Jones' stance on McCarthy could change at any moment. This team has Super Bowl aspirations, and another loss in the opening round would be a tough pill to swallow.

The Cowboys ended the regular season with a 26-6 loss to the Commanders. They'll try to bounce back on Monday against the Buccaneers.