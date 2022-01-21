Look: Jerry Jones Has Honest Reaction To 49ers Loss

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still isn’t happy with how this team’s season ended.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The FAN in Dallas and confirmed that the Cowboys deserve better after they lost to the 49ers.

“We deserve better than ending up this way. That’s how I feel today,” Jones said.

— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 21, 2022

This surely looked like a season where the Cowboys could make a long playoff run after they won the NFC East and how the offense started to come alive.

The defense also underwent a massive transformation this season which was aided by rookie pass rusher Micah Parsons.

In the end, their penalty problems caught up to them after they were penalized 14 times against the 49ers. That tied a playoff record as a good chunk of them came in high-pressure situations.

Dallas also only scored seven points going into the fourth quarter as the offense had its struggles. The unit did have two chances to tie/win the game late in the fourth but couldn’t get it done.

The focus now shifts to the offseason where the team has 21 unrestricted free agents to deal with. There will be no shortage of storylines for this team going into next season.