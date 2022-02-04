Look: Jerry Jones Has Interesting Comment About Dan Quinn

Late last week, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn made the decision to stop interviewing for head coaching jobs.

Quinn said he had “unfinished business” with the Cowboys and decided to stay for at least another season. The decision came after the Denver Broncos opted to hire former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Quinn reportedly wanted the Broncos job above all others. The Cowboys are obviously thrilled he decided to return and lead a defense that improved dramatically from 2020 to 2021.

Team owner Jerry Jones knows he has very qualified coaches and went as far as to say he’d interview Quinn for the Cowboys head coaching gig – if it were open.

“He’s certainly qualified. He’s very qualified,” he said via the team site. “Yes, I would consider. If I didn’t have a coach, I would have been interviewing him for coach.”

Jones even likened Quinn to Sean Payton and Jason Garrett, saying they all stuck around for longer for a chance to be the Cowboys head coach.

“He stays here because there always has been, with every coach, every one of those three coaches, have said they’d love to be the head coach of the Cowboys. Every one. Every one,” Jones said. “So my point is that has, in my mind, a lot of logic as to why they might not take a job now rather than one or wait and see how the cards go in the future.”

Is Jones hinting at the future head coach of the Cowboys?