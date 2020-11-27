Look: Jerry Jones’ Reaction To Cowboys’ Loss Is Going Viral

It hasn’t been a great Thanksgiving for Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys are getting blown out by the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday night.

It’s now Washington 41, Dallas 16. The game was close for a while, but Ron Rivera’s team has blown it wide open in the fourth quarter. Washington has played well and the Cowboys have made some embarrassing mistakes, including a ridiculous fake punt call.

FOX’s cameras made sure to check in on Jerry Jones in the middle of the blowout loss. His face pretty much said it all:

happy thanksgiving to jerry jones pic.twitter.com/LFr1wJHHRE — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 27, 2020

Welp.

Cowboys fans, meanwhile, are ripping head coach Mike McCarthy for his team’s performance and his decision-making on Thursday night.

“Mike McCarthy seems like his trying to get fired before this game is over,” one fan tweeted.

“I cannot recall a great number of bewildering coaching decisions in a game where Mike McCarthy’s team is playing a close game with first place in the division on the line,” ESPN reporter Ed Werder tweeted.

Others are less confident that a change is coming.

“If you think Jerry Jones is going to admit a mistake on Mike McCarthy after one year, I have a bridge to sell you. This man kept Jason Garrett for A DECADE,” one fan wrote.

The Cowboys will fall to 3-8 on the year with the loss on Thursday. Washington, meanwhile, improves to 4-8.