Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday.

In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center.

"Dumb," Johnson said succinctly on Twitter.

Anything Johnson says about his former team will resonate with a not insignificant portion of the Cowboys fanbase that longs for when the silver-haired smooth talker was running the show.

Under Johnson, the Cowboys won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993. His tenure ended amid a rift with owner Jerry Jones, and Johnson's replacement Barry Switzer took the team to the NFC Championship Game in his first season and won the Super Bowl in his second.

That Super Bowl victory in January 1996 is the most recent championship for America's Team. It's also the last time the Cowboys advanced to the conference title game.