Look: List Of Free Agent Quarterbacks In 2021 Is Wild

While the 2021 NFL quarterback free agent market doesn’t have a Tom Brady or a Peyton Manning, there are still some pretty big names that will be looking for work.

On Friday, ESPN’s Field Yates revealed a list of notable free agent quarterbacks heading into free agency on March 17th. The list is still pretty robust though.

Headlining the list is two-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott. But Yates noted that he is likely going to receive the franchise tag from the Dallas Cowboys before free agency.

Several former Pro Bowl quarterbacks are still going to be seeking new homes though. 2015 MVP Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Alex Smith, Andy Dalton and Mitch Trubisky are on the list. Veterans Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett will be available too.

A look at the notable 2021 free agent QBs:

— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 5, 2021

It’s also possible that a few more quarterbacks will be available in the days and weeks to come. Rumors have swirled for weeks that quarterbacks like Teddy Bridgewater, Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold and Marcus Mariota are available for trade.

And that’s not even counting the ultra-high profile trade rumors out there around Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

Few moves are likely to alter the balance of power in the NFL the way Tom Brady’s move to Tampa did last year. But with the trades we’ve already seen, there will be a ton of new faces under center for teams in 2021.

Which free agent quarterback do you think will make the biggest impact?