Look: Micah Parsons Has A Message For Cowboys Fans

The Dallas Cowboys made good on their promise to beat the rival Washington Football Team, winning 27-20. But it was rookie Micah Parsons who got all the love after.

As Parsons walked off the field following the win, a group of Cowboys fans at FedEx Field starting chanting “MVP!” in succession. With the way he performed, Parsons deserved the praise.

After the game, Parsons took to Twitter and thanked Cowboys Nation for their support. “Blessed (crying emoji),” Parsons wrote. “Y’all make me want to cry Cowboys nation!”

Parsons recorded three tackles and 2.0 sacks on the Washington quarterbacks. Washington were held to less than 125 passing yards and under 100 rushing yards with his help.

The rookie linebacker is rapidly becoming a fan favorite in Dallas. And while the MVP award is probably an extreme long shot, Rookie of the Year honors could be on the table.

Blessed😭 y’all make me want to cry cowboys nation#! https://t.co/pUg9UejCAo — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 12, 2021

“You make me wanna adopt a child and time their 40,” one fan said in a retweet.

“I love to watch you play young man! I always tell my son as a great player with the heart and attitude and passion to compete on every single play…just focus on Micah Parsons as a perfect example! I show him your film to inspire and show him a great player to immulate! Dontstop,” wrote another.

“The [Dallas Cowboys] drafting you 12th overall, might go down as one of the greatest draft steals of all time,” a third fan replied.

Dallas are now 9-4 on the season and have a three-win cushion in the NFC East title race.