Look: Micah Parsons Has Made A Major Equipment Change Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is playing through an injury on Thursday Night Football.

Parsons was seen with a wrap on his left hand earlier this week, and was limited in practice leading up to tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans.

When the second-year standout took the field for warmups in Nashville a short time ago, he did so wearing what appeared to be a protective cast/club on his left hand.

You can see some photographic and video evidence of the club below.

Again, Parsons expressed little concern when asked about his hand earlier this week.

"Football. That’s the reality of it. We play a physical sport. I’m good, though," he told reporters.

We'll see if Parsons is limited at all by the injury tonight. It should help that he won't have to tackle Derrick Henry, who is sitting out this game as the Titans prepare for next week's winner-take-all AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cowboys-Titans will kick off momentarily on Amazon Prime Video.