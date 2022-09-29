Look: Micah Parsons Has Scary Message For Rest Of NFL

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parson was a little under the weather heading into Monday's game against the New York Giants.

Parsons missed two practices in the days leading up to the game, but still played 83% of the team's snaps in the 23-16 win over Big Blue. He only recorded one tackle and two quarterback hits, but his presence was felt throughout the night.

On Thursday, Parsons confirmed that he isn't dealing with any physical issue, adding that he feels the best he's felt since his days at Penn State.

“Physically, this is the best I’ve felt since college. I feel great," Parsons said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

If Parsons is telling the truth about how fresh he feels, that's bad news for upcoming opponents, starting with Washington this Sunday.

Since entering the league in 2021, Parsons has wreaked havoc consistently. He started this season off with a pair of sacks in each of the Cowboys' first two games against the Bucs and Bengals.

He also has five tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits through three games.