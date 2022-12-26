Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Conversation With Eagles Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons caused a stir with his comments on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“If we look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?” Parsons asked in regards to Hurts' MVP candidacy during an appearance on Von Miller's podcast.

Naturally, Eagles fans didn't take too kindly to Parsons seemingly taking a shot at their star, even though the dynamic linebacker tried to clarify his remarks.

After Dallas' 40-34 win over the Eagles on Saturday, Parsons was caught on tape talking with Philadelphia offensive lineman Jordan Mailata about what he meant a couple of weeks ago.

"I credit y'all bro. I know what y'all do. Going against you, Lane [Johnson], and then that defense, bro, I already know what it is," Parsons said. "Football players know. I know it. I just know, it's all respect."

After posting seven tackles in the first meeting between the Cowboys and Eagles, Parsons only made three stops on Saturday.

We'll see if these two longtime rivals have one more matchup in store for the postseason.