Look: Micah Parsons' Tweet About Von Miller Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cowboys star Micah Parsons has certainly played well enough this season to have the spotlight on him at all times. With that said, he decided to use his Twitter platform this Tuesday to applaud Von Miller.

Parsons tweeted, "I don't think people realize the difference Von Miller makes!"

Miller has been outstanding in his first season with the Bills. The veteran edge rusher has 18 total tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble.

While the Bills have certainly benefited from Miller's presence this season, the Rams have struggled on defense without him.

The Rams are 3-6 this season and rank in the bottom half of the league in sacks.

Some people questioned why the Bills gave Miller a six-year, $120 million contract in the offseason. So far, the early returns are promising.

Miller will be back in action this Sunday against the Browns. Parsons, meanwhile, will try to wreak havoc against the Vikings this weekend.