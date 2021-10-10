Look: Michael Irvin’s Tweet About Trevon Diggs Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs continued his scorching hot start to the 2021 season this afternoon against the New York Giants.

Diggs, who entered today with five interceptions in four games, picked off his sixth pass of the year in the third quarter today. He outjumped Giants wide receiver C.J. Board on a deep pass from Mike Glennon to record the takeaway.

Diggs, a second-round pick in 2020, was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September. Right after he intercepted Glennon today, former Cowboys star Michael Irvin jumped on Twitter with a bold comparison for the former Alabama star.

“Boy [Trevon Diggs] looks just like Deion Sanders #facts,” Irvin wrote.

Comparing any cornerback to Sanders is a major compliment. We’re talking about a Hall of Famer who is one of the best, if not the best, to ever play his position.

One thing is for sure though: Diggs is a stud. His athleticism is incredible, and his ball skills are eye-opening. In him, the Cowboys have a dynamic, ascending player.