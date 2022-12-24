Look: Michael Irvin's Old Tweet Going Viral Today

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A tweet that Michael Irvin posted in 2014 has resurfaced this Saturday, and for good reason.

In January of 2014, Irvin tweeted, "MAN WHEN WE PLAYED IN THAT COLD WEATHER WE WAS COLD."

Irvin's tweet, which has received well over 30,000 likes, is going viral this Saturday because a handful of NFL games will be played in frigid conditions.

The official Twitter account actually posted Irvin's tweet on their main account this morning.

The Browns and Saints will play in the coldest game of the season this afternoon. The wind-chill temperature is expected to be minus-21 degrees at kickoff.

There will also be brutal weather conditions for the Bills-Bears, Chiefs-Seahawks and Bengals-Patriots games.

It doesn't stop there. The Falcons-Ravens game is also expected to be impacted by the weather.

This Saturday's slate of games could end quickly, especially if teams are sticking to the run for the majority of the afternoon.