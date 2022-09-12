Look: Mike McCarthy Hints At Cowboys Roster Moves

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the next several weeks as he deals with a thumb injury.

As a result, head coach Mike McCarthy has to move on to a Plan B that he hoped he'd never have to depend on. For now, that will be backup Cooper Rush filling in for Prescott.

Asked this afternoon if the Cowboys will make some roster changes to replace Dak, McCarthy said he "definitely anticipates" the team doing some shuffling tomorrow.

Veteran writer Mike Leslie says he is expecting Dallas to promote Will Grier from the practice squad to take Rush's spot as the QB2.

Rush completed 7-of-13 passes for 64 yards in relief of Prescott last night. Since 2017, he's appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys, including one start in 2021.

Overall, Rush has connected on 38-of-63 passing attempts for 488 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Grier has not played in an NFL regular season game since 2019, when he made two starts for the Carolina Panthers.