Look: Monday Was Special Day For Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after an interception during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys fans, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons had a big reason to celebrate on Monday.

Monday was July 11, otherwise 7/11. That just so happens to be the same numbers Diggs and Parsons - the Cowboys' defensive stars - happen to wear.

The Cowboys gave both players a shoutout on Twitter earlier this week.

Take a look.

The Cowboys need Diggs and Parsons at their best to go far this upcoming season.