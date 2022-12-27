Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Joy Taylor attends Rolling Stone Live Miami at SLS South Beach on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles.

When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.

So when the Cowboys defeated the Eagles without Jalen Hurts, you'd think Taylor would give them credit, right? Well, that didn't happen.

Taylor diminished the Cowboys' win over the Eagles during Monday's episode of "Speak" on FS1.

"I must have been watching a different game. I saw Dak still turn the ball over, I saw the Eagles turn the ball over 4 times, and they still barely beat them with a backup quarterback who was responsible for 3 of those turnovers," Taylor said.

Fans called out Taylor for being hypocritical.

"Joy is tripping," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Funny how receipt works."

"No research, no accountability, anyone can’t talk on TV now I guess," a third fan wrote.

Taylor could potentially address this backlash on the next episode of "Speak."

FS1 airs new episodes of "Speak" every Monday through Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.