Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Jonas Brothers News

For the second time ever, the Jonas Brothers will be performing during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game.

The boy band's official Twitter account announced Tuesday that it will be the halftime performer when the Cowboys take on the New York Giants on November 24.

"It's official! This Thanksgiving, we are performing the @SalvationArmyUS #RedKettleKickoff Halftime Show during the @dallascowboys game!" the Jonas Brothers said. "Tune in live Nov 24th to help us kick off the season of giving. Game starts at 3:30 PM CT & you can watch on @NFLonFOX."



The Jonas Brothers performed at halftime of the Cowboys' 2008 Turkey Day contest, making them the first repeat performer in the history of the holiday showcase.

"Last time this happened...the fashion alone is amazing. Button-down/sweater combos for a nationally televised halftime show is an amazing choice," said Stadium's Katy Duffy.

"Apologizes in advance for how insufferable I'm now going to be this Thanksgiving," said WIBW's Katie Maher in response to the news.

"WHERE IS THE ALBUM???" said another JoBro supporter on Twitter.

"MY MILLENNIAL HEART CANT HANDLE THIS," added Cowboys podcaster and blogger Jess Nevarez.

A full list of all the Cowboys' halftime performers can be found here.