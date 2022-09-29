Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush's Wife's Big News

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Cooper Rush and Laurynn Rush aka Lauryn Rush (L) attend the 35th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party at Sony Pictures Studios on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn, had exciting news to share on Instagram this week. The happy couple is expecting another child.

Rush posted a photo of a sign that says, "We are expecting! Baby Rush. Our Little Love. March 2023."

Unsurprisingly, Rush received a lot of kind comments on this Instagram post.

"I can't wait," Natalie Buffett commented. "Congrats momma."

"So exciting," Jori Epstein wrote. "Wishing mother and baby good health."

"I'm crying! Congratulations Rush family, God is good," one person responded.

"Congrats gorgeous girl, so happy for you guys," another person said.

Cooper and Lauryn already have a daughter together. In March, they'll have the privilege of expanding their family.

This month is turning out to be a special one for the Rush family. Not only did they announce this exciting personal news, they've had the chance to enjoy Cooper's success on the football field.

Cooper Rush currently has a 2-0 record as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys this season.