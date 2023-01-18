Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Holder Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys misses an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The only phase that didn't show up for the Cowboys on Monday night was special teams. Veteran kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points at Raymond James Stadium.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel said said punter Bryan Anger plucks a white blade of grass to give before fulfilling his job as the team's holder for field goals and extra point attempts.

On Monday night, the refs did not allow Anger to continue his routine.

An official told Anger that he can't pluck a white blade of grass before each kick.

Cowboys fans are confused as to why this isn't allowed.

"Not allowed? It's not messing up the playing surface at all," a fan said.

"Refs are making rules up on the spot," a second fan tweeted. "This might in fact be a rule but who is really hell bent on getting that right? When Micah is held every damn game and they miss that!"

Despite their kicking woes on Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers by double digits.

The Cowboys will need a better performance from their special teams unit on Sunday in order to beat the 49ers.