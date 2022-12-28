Look: NFL World Reacts To Dez Bryant's Announcement

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant hasn't played in the NFL since 2020. And yet, he wants to be on an active roster for the postseason.

After seeing rumors about Terrell Owens potentially making a comeback, Bryant announced on Twitter that he wants to return as well.

"If T.O coming back… sign me up to a playoff team… seriously! LFG," Bryant tweeted.

Even though Bryant is no longer the player he once was, Cowboys fans would still love to see him return to Dallas.

"I'd rather have you back," a Cowboys fan said.

Another Cowboys fan tweeted "@dallascowboys pls get this man his Jersey!"

"Jerry get my guy Dez on the roster," a third fan wrote.

Bryant was an All-Pro player at the height of his powers. He had 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Cowboys.

At 34 years old, however, it's fair to wonder what Bryant would even bring to the table.