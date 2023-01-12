Look: NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Mindset

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

With the Wild Card round of the playoffs just about ready to begin, Cowboys star Micah Parsons has issued a warning to the rest of the league.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Parsons made it clear that he's going to play the best he ever has this postseason.

"Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games," Parsons said. "That’s just because I want it. Regular season is cool. You guys get all hyped up. But this is where legends are made."

Cowboys fans are hopeful that Parsons backs up his words with actions.

"Oh Micah I really hope so damn it…," one fan said.

Another fan responded, "Please and thank you."

"It’s go time," a third fan tweeted.

Parsons finished the regular season with 65 total tackles, 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Cowboys will need Parsons to get after Tom Brady early and often if they're going to win on Monday night.