Look: Old Marion Barber Run Goes Viral After Tragic Death

14 October 2007: Marion Barber III (24) of the Dallas Cowboys during the New England Patriots 48-27 win over the Cowboys at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday night. Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber has been found dead in his apartment.

Barber was on the Cowboys from 2005-2010, rushing for 4,358 yards and 47 touchdowns. He then finished his NFL career on the Chicago Bears.

Shortly after it was announced that Barber passed away, a clip of his two-yard run against the New England Patriots surfaced on Twitter. What made this run so notable is that he legitimately broke eight tackles on the play.

The Cowboys went from potentially giving up a safety to gaining yards on the play simply because Barber was as tough as they come.

Plays like this validated his nickname, "Marion the Barbarian."

The cause of Barber's death is currently unknown. He was just 38 years old.

Our thoughts are with Barber's family and friends at this time.