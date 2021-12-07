Look: Old Touchdown Throw From Troy Aikman Going Viral

Troy Aikman had a cannon of an arm during his playing days, and a viral video proves it.

Aikman was the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1989 NFL Draft following a strong career at UCLA. He went on to be the Cowboys’ starter for the next 12 years before he called it a career following the 2000 season.

In his prime, Aikman had one of the strongest arms football had ever seen. One NFL fan pulled up an old video clip this week to prove it.

Take a look.

Look at this throw by Troy Aikman in the 1994 playoffs. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/ubdbsZmvYE — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 7, 2021

Troy Aikman was a few yards deep into his own end-zone and delivered a perfect strike around the 50-yard line. It’s not like he put much air under it, either. That was a fastball from the former Cowboys quarterback.

Dallas didn’t have to rely on Aikman’s arm all too often, though. But he’s still one of the best players in the organization’s history.

Despite the fact Aikman played for some of the best teams in the NFL’s history, he doesn’t believe “super teams” work in today’s NFL.

Take the Rams, for example. They have all the talent in the world. But as of late, they look nothing like a Super Bowl contender.

“We’ve talked about it — the all-star team just — I’ve never seen it work in the NFL,” Aikman told 1310 “The Ticket” on Tuesday. “I know Washington tried it back in, I think, ‘99. I’ve just never seen a team that goes out and tries to put together this all-star team that can win a Super Bowl, much less success.”

It would have been fun to see a player like Troy Aikman play for a super team in today’s NFL. He certainly had the arm for it.