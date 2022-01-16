Look: Photo Of Glare At Cowboys Stadium Going Viral

The sun was badly shining through at AT&T Stadium towards the end of the second quarter of the 49ers-Cowboys contest.

On 4th-and-19, the sun glare was taking up the entire screen as it looked to be on its way towards setting.

That's a LOT of glare folks pic.twitter.com/vT8OUfspZa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 16, 2022

It was a tough opening half for Dallas as nothing went its way on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Dak Prescott only had 89 yards and a touchdown, plus the running game struggled with only 31 total yards.

The Cowboys also gave up the games opening 13 points before Prescott connected with Amari Cooper for a touchdown. After that, the 49ers struck back with Robbie Gould’s third field goal of the day.

That sun glare won’t be seen again for the rest of the game as the sun isn’t in that position anymore. That said, Dallas needs to wake up if it wants to make a comeback.

You can view this contest on CBS.