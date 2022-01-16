The Spun

Look: Photo Of Glare At Cowboys Stadium Going Viral

Cowboys fans at AT&T StadiumARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Fans of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The sun was badly shining through at AT&T Stadium towards the end of the second quarter of the 49ers-Cowboys contest.

On 4th-and-19, the sun glare was taking up the entire screen as it looked to be on its way towards setting.

It was a tough opening half for Dallas as nothing went its way on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Dak Prescott only had 89 yards and a touchdown, plus the running game struggled with only 31 total yards.

The Cowboys also gave up the games opening 13 points before Prescott connected with Amari Cooper for a touchdown. After that, the 49ers struck back with Robbie Gould’s third field goal of the day.

That sun glare won’t be seen again for the rest of the game as the sun isn’t in that position anymore. That said, Dallas needs to wake up if it wants to make a comeback.

You can view this contest on CBS.

